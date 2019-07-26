June 22, 1975-July 25, 2019
MOLINE — Keith Charles Case left behind all his pain and worries on July 25, 2019. Keith was born on June 22, 1975, to Roger Keith and Cynthia Diane Mesick Case. Keith was bigger than life, a fierce fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Michael Jordan. Keith was devoted to his family. He married Amber Gibson on June 27, 1998, at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church and vowed his love for a thousand years and a thousand more. Together they had Kain Charles — 16, Kadence Jean — 12 and Kyla Diane — 10. Keith had a special closeness with his sister, Missy, and spoke daily with his father. We are comforted that he is with his mother and grandparents in heaven.
Keith never knew a stranger and had a particularly tight bond with his best friend, George C. Schaeffer III, his wife, Jaime, and their three boys, Austin, Ashton and Eli. Together they tackled the ups and downs of life with humor and much teasing.
Keith played church league softball for many years with his grandfather, uncle and cousins. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Father Betson Council, Moline.
Keith worked in sales for 5 Star Home Improvement. He held certification in welding and had graduated from Moline High School.
Others left to mourn Keith are his mother-in-law, Laura (Dave) Linville, Silvis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Hahn, Florissant, Mo., and Alex Gibson, Moline; cousins, Kari (Loren) Long, Ed (Adrienne) Mesick, Rose Mesick and Sam (Nikki) Mesick; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Cubs attire requested by Keith. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Memorials can be made to the family in lieu of flowers.
