November 23, 1955-February 19, 2020

ORION — Keith A. Linden, 64, of Orion, Ill., passed away February 19, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Orion, with a rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at Western Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Orion Lions Club.

Keith was born on November 23, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa. He is the son of Charles (Rosemary Letts) Linden. Keith was married to Darlene on June 10, 1978, in Dubuque. He previously was an accountant for Royale Brands and served as an usher at Mary Our Lady of Peace. He was on the board of Western Township as well as a part of the Orion Lions Club.