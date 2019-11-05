May 29, 1946-November 5, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Kayleen Bergman, 73, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Private committal will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Kayleen Heimann was born on May 29, 1946, in Elgin, Ill., the daughter of Clem and Marjorie (Suter) Heimann. She married Ronald Bergman Sr. on July 4, 1969, in Rock Island. She worked for Foley Plumbing, Davenport. Kayleen enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ron; children: Ronald Bergman Jr., Davenport, and Marjorie Hannah, Moline; five grandchildren; and brothers: Kenneth Heimann, Moline, and Paul Heimann, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon; and a granddaughter.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.