March 28, 1950-May 7, 2020
MILAN — Kay E. Bashaw, 70, of Milan, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Kay was born on March 28, 1950, to Dorothy and John Winterbottom. She married her valentine Jim Bashaw on Feb. 14, 1970.
Kay worked at Illinois Bell and later retired from the former Franciscan Hospital. She was overjoyed to care for her grandchildren in her home. Her days were filled with joy and happiness, just watching them grow into the kids they are today. Kays true loves were her husband and her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, her card club girls and her special sleepovers with Bailey and Malia. Kay loved hosting get together’s and made everyone feel welcome. She was a very giving person and had a wonderful sense of humor. Everyone loved Kay the minute they met her.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim; children, Bob and Tom Bashaw; honorary daughter, Brittany (Edward) Saldana; grandchildren, Arazi (Taylor) Love, Bailey and Malia Saldana; brother, John Winterbottom; and sister, Linda (Jeff) Barns.
