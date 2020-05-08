× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 28, 1950-May 7, 2020

MILAN — Kay E. Bashaw, 70, of Milan, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Friends may express their sympathy at a drive thru-only visitation from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Due to public gathering restrictions you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle. The family invites those who knew Kay to watch a live-streamed funeral service at 11:30 am Monday, May 11, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the American Cancer Society.

Kay was born on March 28, 1950, to Dorothy and John Winterbottom. She married her valentine Jim Bashaw on Feb. 14, 1970.