Katie Albertson

A memorial visitation for Katie will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Private entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Rock Island County Senior Center.

Katie was born Sept. 3, 1931, in East Moline, daughter of Thomas O. and Hildur V. Wilder. She met Leland Guy Albertson in Rock Island, and they married in Mountain Home, Arkansas on December 10, 1947. Katie loved to dance and bowl with Leland early in their marriage. She worked 20 years for Moline Public Hospital and then almost 15 years at Trinity Hospital before retiring. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Milan. Over the years she has also enjoyed wood crafts, playing cards, genealogy, flower gardening, music, fishing, and spending time with her family.