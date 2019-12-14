September 3, 1931-December 13, 2019
MOLINE — Katie Albertson, 88, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 at her home in Overlook Village in Moline.
A memorial visitation for Katie will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Private entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Rock Island County Senior Center.
Katie was born Sept. 3, 1931, in East Moline, daughter of Thomas O. and Hildur V. Wilder. She met Leland Guy Albertson in Rock Island, and they married in Mountain Home, Arkansas on December 10, 1947. Katie loved to dance and bowl with Leland early in their marriage. She worked 20 years for Moline Public Hospital and then almost 15 years at Trinity Hospital before retiring. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Milan. Over the years she has also enjoyed wood crafts, playing cards, genealogy, flower gardening, music, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 72 years, Leland, Moline; son Leland Jr., Rock Island; sister, Helen Frances, Rock Island; daughter-in-law, Marla; five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Albertson; a great-grandson, Landry Albertson; and siblings, Mary Jane McWilliams, Lewis Wilder, Doris Mason, Milton (Monty) Wilder and Ruth Wilson.