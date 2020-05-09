× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 11, 1947-May 8, 2020

ANDALUSIA — Kathy Sue Fourdyce, 73, of Andalusia, passed away Friday May 8, 2020, at Clarissa c. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Friends may express their sympathy at a drive-thru-only visitation, from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Due to public gathering restrictions you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle.

Burial will be private in Andalusia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Andalusia Volunteer Fire Department or Andalusia Volunteer Ambulance.

Kathy was born on February 11, 1947 in Rock Island, the daughter of Charles “Lefty” and Margaret (Sheil) Thorpe. She married John Fourdyce on July 15, 1967 in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Mrs. Fourdyce was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, playing cards, sudoku crosswords, solitaire and was affectionately known as the crème puff lady.