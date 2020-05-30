× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 14, 1951-May 29, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Kathy J. Williams, 69, of East Moline, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.

Kathy Jean Williams was born March 14, 1951; the daughter of Paul Peppers Sr. and Kathleen (Thames) Peppers, in Pulaski, Tenn. She was a 1968 graduate of Englewood High School, Chicago, Ill.; undergraduate, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.; and masters, Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill. Kathy married Hildred Williams on Nov. 11, 1969, in Chicago, Ill. She was employed for 39 years as a teacher by the Davenport Community Schools, last working in 2013.

Kathy was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kathy was an avid reader. She loved to travel and in her younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis and snorkeling. One of Kathy's favorite quotes was ‘Count your life by smiles not tears, count your age by friends not years.”

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Hildred Williams, East Moline; daughter, Michele Williams, Aurora, Ill.; granddaughter, Lauren Williams, Aurora, Ill.; her sister, Cheere George, Willowbrook, Ill.; her brother, Paul Peppers Jr., University Park, Ill.; and host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Larry Peppers and Jerry Peppers.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.

