March 16, 1942-September 5, 2019
MILAN — Kathryn S. Maddalozzo, 77, of Milan, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home after a long-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 East 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to (PANCAN) Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Kathryn was born March 16, 1942, in Squires, Mo., the daughter of Virgil L. and Florence L. Bowdin Plumb. On April 10, 1963, she married Victor Maddalozzo and they shared 56 years together.
Kathryn was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest blessings were her children and grandchildren. Even when sick her eyes would instantly light up when her grandsons walked in the room. Kathryn worked for the Rockridge School District and enjoyed babysitting her triplet great-niece and great-nephews. Kathryn’s favorite times were those spent with her family and friends.
Special thanks for too many to mention some of whom are, Dr. Constantinou and staff, Dr. Paul McDevitt, Suzanna, Ken Golden and all of hospice staff.
Surviving are her husband Victor; children, Tina and Steven Maddalozzo; grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Long and their son Carter, Aaron (Malik) Long, and Michael (Jacinda Solis) Long; brothers and sisters, Leon (Mary) Plumb, Jim (Mable) Plumb, Larry (Vicky) Plumb, Naomi Sundquist; Vicki Plumb-Boldt; Verba (Ken) Plumb-Hunter; many nieces, nephews and other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Albert Plumb, and brother-in-law, Richard Sundquist.
