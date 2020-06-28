EAST MOLINE — Kathryn May Bossuyt, née Knobloch, born Dec. 25, 1919, died June 19, 2020. She was born to Joseph H. and May Helene Knobloch in Davenport. Kathryn graduated from the local schools in East Moline; the College of St. Teresa, in Winona, Minn.; Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.; and participated in government education grant work, San Antonio, Texas, with additional graduate work at the Arizona universities in Flagstaff, Tempe and Tucson.

Kathryn and Maurice J. Bossuyt married in East Moline at St. Anne's Church on Nov. 23, 1950. Soon thereafter, they moved to Casa Grande, Ariz., and were very active in community affairs. Kathryn was Librarian at the Casa Grande High School as well as president of the Casa Grande Library Board being instrumental in establishing the first city library. When Maurice transferred to Tucson with his work for the USDA, Kathryn was employed as director of elementary libraries, Amphitheater Public Schools, and participated in the development of several new school libraries. For six years, she served on the governor's committee on libraries, and was very active in local/state professional library organizations, serving on numerous committees and boards also with terms as president.