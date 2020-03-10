June 16, 1957-March 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Kathryn L. Killion, 62, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday March 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. A private family burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

Kathryn was born on June 16, 1957, in Moline, the daughter of George C. and Betty L. (Cobb) Kincaid. Kathryn graduated from J.D. Darnall High School (Geneseo) in 1975. Kathryn married Roger Killion on June 21, 1975, in Geneseo. They were married 17 years. Kathryn was a volunteer firefighter for Osco and Andover. She worked at Community Healthcare in the business office. Kathryn loved bowling, cross stitching, and watching her daughters play softball. She was an animal lover and loved spending time with her twin grandsons.

Survivors include her daughters, Holly (Jim) Van Vlymen and Anne (Phil) Randall; grandsons, Luke and Logan; brother, Keith (Linda) Kincaid; sister, Jayne (Stan) Cooper; and four nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

