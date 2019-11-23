September 25, 1939-November 14, 2019
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Kathleen Mary Koenig, 80, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the gallery at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Remarks are at 2 p.m.
Kathy was born Sept. 25, 1939, in San Diego, Calif., to Phyllis (Masson) and James A. Fowler. She graduated from Hoover High School and went on to obtain a degree in education with an art minor from San Diego State University, where she was active in the Alpha Phi sorority. While in college, she also volunteered frequently at the pediatric unit of the Naval Hospital in San Diego. She taught second grade at Casa de Oro School in Spring Valley, Calif.
Kathy married C. David Koenig (Dave) on Aug. 3, 1963, and had son David in San Diego before moving to Moline, where Dave was transferred temporarily in 1972. They had daughter Kathleen Melinda (Mindy) in Moline and decided to make the Quad Cities their permanent home. In addition to supporting the many restaurants that Johnson-Koenig owned over the years, she found time to volunteer for many organizations and nonprofits including, Junior Service League, Visiting Artists Program (she was a “Picture Lady” who brought art to classrooms in elementary schools), tutoring students at Jane Addams School, held every possible PTA position, directed Mini Theatre, planned sixth grade graduation parties, worked with the youth at Arrowhead Ranch, hosted Guatemalan players for Moline Soccer Club and even opened her home to an exchange student from Sweden with just a moment's notice. Kathy was also very involved with First Covenant Church in Moline where she taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was active in Women's Fellowship group and served on the Diaconate board. She also coordinated mission efforts, decorated for every occasion and was always the greeter for the annual salad luncheon which she prepared countless salads for over the years.
Along with Dave, Kathy was instrumental in starting Velie's Run for Reye's, which was a benefit for Reye's Syndrome Foundation. She also acted as treasurer for the nonprofit and often spoke as an ambassador on its behalf. More recently the Festival of Trees benefitted from Kathy's creative energy as she served on numerous committees for over 20 years. Many of her beautiful creations hang in homes throughout the Quad-Cities. Mentor Iowa also benefited from Kathy's kind heart and talented hands as she knitted hats every Christmas for the kids in the program. Kathy, whose enthusiasm and vivaciousness led to her also being known to many as “Sparky,” was known for making everything she touched beautiful; frequently making bows for weddings and lending her creative talents to anyone who needed them. She never said no or turned down an opportunity to help others.
In her spare time, Kathy enjoyed spending time camping and fishing with family in the mountains around Glenwood Springs, CO (her “happy place”) and traveling to Europe with her brother Rhudy and his wife Nancy.
Kathy is survived by her husband, C. David Koenig; son, David E. Koenig; and daughter, Kathleen Melinda (Mindy) Toyne and husband Bret and her two grandchildren, Koen and Avery, who brought her great joy. She will be remembered for her kindness, patience, dedication, sense of humor and love of family. Memorials can be made in Kathy's honor to Quad City Arts or Mentor Iowa.
