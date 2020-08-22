Kathleen “Katie” A. Anderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 15, 1930-August 18, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Kathleen A Anderson (“Katie”) passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. Kathleen was born Feb. 15, 1930, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Pittenger) Anderson.

Kathleen was an art teacher for over 30 years in the East Moline Schools, retiring in 1990. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, Wis., in 1948, Her college education was at Viterbo University in La Crosse, and Mary Crest College.

Katie had a passion for painting and a great love of dogs. She cared for and gave a good home to many rescued dogs during her life. She was a member of Illinois Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mary Anderson of Onalaska, Wis.; nieces and nephews. Sandra (Jon) Reynolds, Onalaska Julianne (Andrew) Becker of Edmonds, Wash., Mark (Kathy) Anderson of Indianola, Iowa, and Janine (James) Stratakes of Leonardtown, Md.; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services for Kathleen A. Anderson, of East Moline, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 9:30-10-30 a.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.