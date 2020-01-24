Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Pitts

November 4, 1942-January 21, 2020

COLONA — Kathy passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a short illness. Cremation services will be provided by Weerts Funeral Home. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time.

Kathy was born on Nov. 4, 1942, in West Virginia, the daughter of Adam and Louise (Doyle) Duggan. She married David Pitts on Oct. 21, 1961. After living in California for more than 40 years, Kathy and David moved to Colona, Ill., to help take care of their great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, David; daughter, Kathlyn (Jeff) Thompson, of De Land, Ill.; grandchildren, Katelyn (Ryan) Cameron, of Silvis, and Timothy Thompson, of De Land; great-grandchildren, Pierce and Finley Cameron; brother, Tom (Carol) Duggan, of California; sister, Deborah Waxman, of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Kellie Waxman.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Pitts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.