Kathleen Gillman

April 11, 1949- August 1, 2020

MOLINE — Kathleen A. Gillman, 71, of Moline, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to Q.C. Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Kathleen was born April 11, 1949 in Moline, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Kroeger) Dakin. She married James J. Gillman on March 22, 1986 in Moline.

Kathleen retired from Modern Woodmen of America, Rock Island.

Kathleen served on the board at Q.C. Animal Welfare Center, Milan and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Kathy enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her husband, James; brother, Gerry (JoEllen) Dakin, Wheaton, IL; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

