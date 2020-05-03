× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 13, 1956- April 29, 2020

MCFARLAND, Kan. — Kathleen Evelyn Rusher, 63, of McFarland, Kan., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home after a three year long battle of pancreatic cancer.

Kathy was born on Dec. 13, 1956, in Topeka, Kan., to George and Betty Brown. She attended Mission Valley High School. Kathy lived and worked in Wabaunsee County most of her life as a CNA and later became a heavy equipment operator and school bus driver.

Kathy enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Wabaunsee, shooting pool, gardening and hanging out with her friends. She was known by her infectious smile and her wild and crazy personality. She loved to make people laugh and was not shy at all.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Betty Orender, Topeka; a brother, Elmer Bud Brown, Topeka; her sisters, Georgette Perry, Topeka; Connie Griffiths, Topeka; Abigail DeLee, Pahrump, Nevada; her five children, Melodee Rusher, Wamego, Jacob Cloud (Wendi), Middleburg, Fla., Michael Rusher, McFarland, Matthew Miller (Lacey Halleron), Topeka, and Max Miller, Topeka; nine grandkids, six great-granddaughters; and her fur babies, JD and Sissy. She was preceded in death by her father, George Brown; brother, Lee Brown; grandson, Lee McFate; and fur baby, Pearl.

Kathy did not want a funeral. Instead she wanted her remains to be cremated and a party in her honor, no crying! A celebration of life will be held July 3, pending weather and virus. Details will be posted on her Facebook page at a later date.

