July 1, 1922-January 2, 2020.

NEW BOSTON — Katherine Huston, 97, of New Boston, Ill., died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Mercer Manor in Aledo. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Private graveside services will be Saturday at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Mercer County Senior Citizens Center Kitchen Fund or the New Boston Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Katherine was born July 1, 1922, in New Boston, to David and Kate (Welch) Wagner. She graduated from New Boston High School in 1940. She was united in marriage to Clayton W. Huston on April 14, 1941, in Ocean View, Va. Clayton died in 1998.

Katherine was a homemaker and was employed at the Gunter Food Products in New Boston. She was later employed as a waitress and cook at Swaggers in New Boston and Vada’s Café in Joy. Later, she cared for the elderly in the Keithsburg area.