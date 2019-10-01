Karin A. Perez

March 20, 1980-September 26, 2019
BOONVILLE, Ind. — Karin passed away in a tragic car accident. She is survived by her three sons: Jared, Jesse and Andrew; her father, Joseph (Kathy) Perez, Rock Island; her mother, Sue Miller, Texas; her sisters, Heather (Jeff) Rice, Moline, and Christi (Will) Hughes, East Moline; brothers: Joe, Davenport, and Stephen (Angelica), Texas. She also had many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Adolph and Louise Perez and Clarence and Billie Miller.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Milan American Legion.