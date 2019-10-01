{{featured_button_text}}
Karin A. Perez

March 20, 1980-September 26, 2019

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Karin passed away in a tragic car accident. She is survived by her three sons: Jared, Jesse and Andrew; her father, Joseph (Kathy) Perez, Rock Island; her mother, Sue Miller, Texas; her sisters, Heather (Jeff) Rice, Moline, and Christi (Will) Hughes, East Moline; brothers: Joe, Davenport, and Stephen (Angelica), Texas. She also had many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Adolph and Louise Perez and Clarence and Billie Miller.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Milan American Legion.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments