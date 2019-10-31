{{featured_button_text}}
Kari Taylor

October 29, 2019

DAVENPORT — Kari Taylor, 62, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

The family invites friends to celebrate Kari's life on Sunday, Nov. 3, beginning with a memorial service at 4 p.m. in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A hospitality gathering will follow at CityView Celebrations in the lower level of Trimble Pointe until 6:30 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory prior to services. Memorials may be made to the family.

Complete obituary at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

