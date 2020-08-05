March 31, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Karen Sue Parry, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020, at Allure Nursing Home of Geneseo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Faith Family Church,12811 US-150, Orion, Ill. Friends are welcome to gather from 9:30 a.m. to service time at church. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Survivors include her son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Kellie Parry, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Brendan and Allison; stepgrandchildren, Alyssa and Aidan; and sister, Bonnie Peterson, Rock Island.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.