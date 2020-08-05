Karen Sue Parry

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Faith Family Church,12811 US-150, Orion, Ill. Friends are welcome to gather from 9:30 a.m. to service time at church. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing.