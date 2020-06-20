Karen Russell

New Boston Assembly of God is hosting a memorial service on Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Following the service, Karen’s family will greet friends and family. Memorials may be left for New Boston Assembly of God. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo assisted the family.

Karen was born October 5, 1951, in Aledo, the daughter of LaVerne and Phyllis Crawford Zimmerman. She graduated as valedictorian of the 1969 Class of Westmer High School. On Aug. 15, 1969, she married Don Russell in Joy. Karen was a grain buyer for Cargill for over 30 years, retiring in 2017. She was a devoted member of New Boston Assembly of God. For over 20 years, Karen enjoyed singing gospel music twice a month at area nursing homes. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid Cubs fan. Her greatest joy was time spent with family. She loved being a grandma and attending any event in which her grandchildren participated.