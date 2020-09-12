× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen R. Techlin

October 23, 1942-September 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Karen R. Techlin, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Private services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Ave W, Milan, IL 61265 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Karen was born October 23, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Raymond M. and Geraldine G. Techlin. She was graduated from Moline High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1966 from Augustana College. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA, and did further graduate study at several other universities.