Karen R. Techlin
October 23, 1942-September 7, 2020
EAST MOLINE-Karen R. Techlin, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Private services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Ave W, Milan, IL 61265 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.
Karen was born October 23, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Raymond M. and Geraldine G. Techlin. She was graduated from Moline High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1966 from Augustana College. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA, and did further graduate study at several other universities.
During her thirty-one-year career in Moline School District 40, she taught English and was English Department Chair at both Calvin Coolidge Junior High School and Moline High School. She received the Western Illinois Master Teacher Award, The Deere//Moline Partnership Award, District 40 Award for Excellence, and membership in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
While teaching, she was a member of the Moline, Illinois, and National Education Associations, Delta Kappa Gamma, National Council of Teachers of English, and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. In addition, she was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline and a life member of the Rock Island County Humane Society.
Upon retirement, she became a member of AARP and the Blackhawk unit of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.
There are no immediate surviving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Raedene Lee, who died in infancy.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.