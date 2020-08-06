Karen L. Pierce

Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline, 6601 38th Ave., Moline. The service will be live streamed and can be found on www.esterdahl.com . Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Karen was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Cotter, Iowa, the daughter of Jarrett and Alice (Isom) Peters. She married Allen Nordquist on May 7, 1961, in Swedesburg, Iowa. Karen later remarried to William H. Pierce on Nov. 23, 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She was a beautician for many years and retired from Alpine Hair Fashion. Karen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. She was a founding member of P.E.O. Chapter LZ where she held various offices.