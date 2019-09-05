January 24, 1939-September 4, 2019
ANNAWAN — Karen “Judy” Doubler, 80, of Annawan, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel. Graveside Inurnment services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery outside of Annawan, Ill. Rev. Terry Lancaster will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Annawan Community Methodist Church or to the Humane Society of Kewanee. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Judy was born on Jan. 24, 1939, the daughter of Merle and Helen (Nelson) Schroeder, in Geneseo. She graduated from Annawan High School; upon graduation she attended Western Illinois University in Macomb and later received her Beauty Certificate from Sterling Beauty School. On Feb. 7, 1959, in Annawan, she married Don E. Doubler. Judy was a longtime hairdresser in the Annawan area. She was a member of the Annawan Community Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, especially enjoyed reading cookbooks and was an avid and outstanding cook.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Don; daughter, Dawn (Michael) Doubler Russo, Morris Plains, N.J.; son, Todd Steven (Debbra) Doubler, Rochelle, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Alaena and Wyatt Doubler.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Merval Franke, Arlayne Erichsen; and one brother, Sheldon “Pill” Schroeder. To share a message of sympathy with Judy's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.