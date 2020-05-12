January 28, 1949-May 10, 2020
EAST MOLINE -- Karen Eileen Larson, 71, of East Moline, passed away, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later date.
Karen was born on January 28, 1949, in Spring Valley, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Doris (Thompson) Causemaker. She married Jerald Larson on June 15, 1968, in East Moline. Karen was a homemaker and was employed at various temporary jobs. She graduated from United Township High School in 1967 and was honored at the Illinois State Track Meet as a track star.
Survivors include her husband; Jerald, East Moline, son; Eric (Marsha) Larson, Missouri, grandson; Blake Larson, Missouri, sister; Nancy Causemaker, Kansas, sister-in-law; Janet Kohl, East Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Doris Causemaker.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
