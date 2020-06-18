× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 15, 1955-June 17, 2020

DAVENPORT — Karen D. Bailey, 64, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home.

A gathering to celebrate Karen's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound, Iowa.

The former Karen Denise Griebel was born Oct. 15, 1955, in DeWitt, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Marian (Marlowe) Griebel. She married Virgil C. Bailey Jr. on June 2, 1973, in Grand Mound.

Karen enjoyed bass fishing, flowers and animals of all kinds, especially birds and her pets.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Virgil; three nephews, who were like sons to Karen, Jeff (Charity) Griebel, Jason Griebel, and Chris (Rebecca) Griebel, all of Calamus, Iowa, and their children; her many in-laws; and her dog, Lucy, and cat, Punky. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Keith “Buck” Griebel.

The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at UnityPoint Hospice for the wonderful care given to Karen.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

