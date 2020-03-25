February 14, 1944-March 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Karen Aanerud Sanders, 76, of Rock Island, died March 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Kidney Foundation.

Karen was born in Albany, N.Y., on Feb. 14, 1944, a daughter of Henry “Hank” A. and Ilene May Jorenby Aanerud.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Payton; children, Joyce Batterson, Tera (Troy) Schmelzer, Deren (Michelle) Batterson and Tana (Tommy) Sanders, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.