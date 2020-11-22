December 8, 1957-November 17, 2020
PORT BYRON — Kandy K. Hilburn, 62, of Port Byron, passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19 at Genesis Medical Center.
Sadly, due to COVID restrictions there will not be any services at this time. Memorials may be made to the family.
Kandy was born on December 8, 1957, in Rock Island, the youngest daughter of Herbert and Lillie (Rogers) Fuhlman. She was a single mother to her two sons, Josh and Bart. She married James D. Hilburn on December 28, 1996, in Hillsdale. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2017. She retired from the United States Postal Service. Kandy had a passion for crafts, sewing and was very talented in everything she did. She enjoyed the fun times spent with her children, stepchildren and grandchildren. She was a dog parent to many over the years. She liked trying new things and was learning to play the organ. She was known for her generosity, thoughtfulness and kindness. She was full of life and fun loving. She spent time with family involving pool parties and special annual girl trips. She had a zest for life that drew people toward her. She belonged to the Eastern Stars Lodge. Kandy was a loving mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister and aunt and always gave the best hugs.
Survivors include her sons, Joshua (Amy) Sergeant, and Bart Johnson (Gina Stearns); grandchildren, Gabriella, Camille; stepchildren, Tom Hilburn (Dawn Shultz), Daniel Hilburn, Andrew (Emmalee) Hilburn, Pattie Doose, Nikki (Andy) Kraus; grandchildren, Evelyn, Vincent, Lynnfield, Azalea, Cinna, Christian, Jordan, Courtney, Katya, Kolya, Anya; sister, Joyce (Harold) Lam; brothers, Steve (Donna) Fuhlman, Mark Fuhlman, Matt Fuhlman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Charles Fuhlman.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.