Kandy K. Hilburn

Kandy was born on December 8, 1957, in Rock Island, the youngest daughter of Herbert and Lillie (Rogers) Fuhlman. She was a single mother to her two sons, Josh and Bart. She married James D. Hilburn on December 28, 1996, in Hillsdale. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2017. She retired from the United States Postal Service. Kandy had a passion for crafts, sewing and was very talented in everything she did. She enjoyed the fun times spent with her children, stepchildren and grandchildren. She was a dog parent to many over the years. She liked trying new things and was learning to play the organ. She was known for her generosity, thoughtfulness and kindness. She was full of life and fun loving. She spent time with family involving pool parties and special annual girl trips. She had a zest for life that drew people toward her. She belonged to the Eastern Stars Lodge. Kandy was a loving mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister and aunt and always gave the best hugs.