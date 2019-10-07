June 27, 1932-October 6, 2019
SILVIS — Junior E. Robbins, 87, formerly of Alpha, passed away at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, Rock Island or Alpha Baptist Church Christian.
Junior was born in Unionville, Mo., on June 27, 1932. He was the son of Ernest and Grace (Hines) Robbins. He married Kathleen M. Cline on Sept. 7, 2002, in Rock Island. He worked as a diesel mechanic at Rock Island Ready Mix and Moline Consumers. Junior was also a farmer.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; children, Rachel (Tony) Rogers, Rock Island, Dennis Robbins, Debbie (Mike) Delp, both of Missouri, Marlene (Randy) Kundert, Tennessee, Michael (Keri) Robbins, Woodhull, Tabatha (Jon) Estes, Moline; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
To plant a tree in memory of E. Robbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.