July 2, 1932-March 5, 2020

ANDALUSIA — June W. Elsbury, 87, of Andalusia, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial Services will be held at Heritage Church, 4801 44th St., Rock Island, on Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m. with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in the Andalusia Cemetery at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor/Silver Cross, Heartland Hospice, or Heritage Church in Rock Island.

June was born July 2, 1932, in Harrisburg, Pa., daughter of Arthur and Winifred (Kohler) Parker. She graduated with the Class of 1951 from William Penn High School in Harrisburg. On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Floyd E. Elsbury, who preceded her in death in 2002.

June worked at Container Corporation of America where she met Mr. Elsbury. She also worked at American Air Filter, and retired from Deere & Co. in 1999 and from Sentry Insurance in 2010. She enjoyed all the animals when she lived on the farm, but the greatest loves of her life were her family and her church.