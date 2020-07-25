× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1926-July 24, 2020

BETTENDORF — June M. Werlein, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation or service. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Hospice or to Genesis Hospice. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

June was born on Sept. 29, 1926, in Davenport, the daughter of Freeman and Clara (Freitag) Gilmore. In 1943, she married Richard Eshelman. She later married Melvin M. Werlein on March 30, 1956, in Galesburg. Prior to her retirement in 1988, June worked as an administrative secretary at Bendix for 30 years. She was a member of several golf leagues including Duck Creek and Indian Bluff. Aside from golfing, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and loved to dance. June was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. She was also a member of the Lady Elks, Bendix Retirees Club, and St. James Lutheran Church.