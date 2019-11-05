June 7, 1942-October 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — June L. DeNeve, 77, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
June was born on June 7, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Albert and Iona (Dennis) DeNeve. She worked as a nurse for multiple facilities, retiring from Generations of Rock Island. June enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with the joys of her life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
June is survived by her son, Timothy DeNeve and partner, Debbie Theil, Davenport; daughter, Rita Eyre and partner, Jack Ernst, Rock Island; grandchildren, Niomi (Josh Anderson), Nicholas, Joshua, Cody, Erik and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Damon, Sebastian, Astrid, Zoie, Logan, Maisie, Chloe, Easton and Gavin. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James DeNeve; and stepdaughter, Vickie Blevins.
Online condolences maybe left to June's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.