February 3, 1954-July 24, 2019
COLONA — June Elaine Franklin, 65, of Colona, passed away July 24, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona, with visitation two hours prior to service time. Memorials may be made to the family.
June was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Silvis, Ill., the daughter of Tim and Wanda Loy Timbrook. She married Jerry Franklin on June 18, 1988, in Rock Island. June worked as a billing clerk for Dohrn Transfer. She enjoyed crafting, reading, crocheting and playing cards. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Tim O'Haver, Tara O'Haver and Tracy O'Haver; adopted daughter, Morgan Franklin; Stepsons, Butch O'Haver, Frank O'Haver and Ronnie O'Haver; stepdaughter, Cheryl Terbush; stepchildren, Pam Franklin and Brent Franklin; 23 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Lonna McGraw; special friend, Lori Thermos; and several nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, three stepsons and one stepdaughter.
