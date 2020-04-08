× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 3, 1932- April 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE — June D. Hubbs, 88, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Private services will be held and burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass is planned for the future.

June Schultz was born on April 3, 1932, in Davenport, the daughter of John and Phyllis (Radeck) Schultz. She married John L. Hubbs Jr. on Jan. 13, 1951, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where she was still a member. John died Dec. 29, 2011. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a great personality and easily made friends. She enjoyed getting together with her monthly card club.

Survivors include her children, Denise Hubbs, East Moline, Debbie (Steve) Kautz, East Moline, David (Janis) Hubbs, Milan and Daniel Hubbs, Englewood, Colo.; son-in-law, Rob Brundies, East Moline; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dorothy Light, Moline.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Diane Brundies and Deanna Hubbs; and siblings, Jack and Bob.

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

