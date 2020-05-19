Julienne M. Poppelreiter-Kendall

Julie was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Rock Island, the daughter of Alphonse and Maxine Maher Haegeman. She married Gerald Poppelreiter on Oct. 22, 1983, in Joliet, Ill. He passed away March 22, 1987. She later married John Kendall in March of 1992. He passed away Oct. 26, 2009. Julie was a board member of the Natchez Festival of Music, where she was affectionately known as the Flower Lady. She was a lover of people; music; flowers; her church, Natchez Pilgrimage; and all things beautiful. She was a steadfast supporter and contributor to Natchez and the American Cancer Society. Most of all she was a proud mother and grandmother.