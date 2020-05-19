June 13, 1943-May 18, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Julie H. Hartsock, 76, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children. Her family will host a private celebration of her life, and burial will be in Wapello Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Red Cross, with whom she had volunteered for over 20 years.
Julie Small was born on June 13, 1943, in Wapello, Iowa, the youngest child of Vern and Lena (Havenhill) Small. She had very fond memories of growing up on the family farm and graduating from Wapello High School. Julie married Forrest Johnston on June 18, 1961. He passed away on Oct. 25, 1974. She married Allan Hartsock on Oct. 10, 1975, and he passed on March 8, 2017. Julie held various jobs through the years, including legal secretary and office worker. Her greatest job was raising her children. She was an amazing grandmother who loved cooking for family gatherings, which were sure to include a card game. Julie enjoyed the outdoors, camping and taking cross country motorcycle trips with her husband Allan, which often ventured into Canada and Mexico. She had been a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona.
Survivors include her children, Kim Johnston, Portland, Ore.; Robin Johnston, Portland; Tony (Toni) Johnston, East Moline; and April Hayes, Rock Island; stepchildren, Lonnie Hartsock and Lynn Hartsock, both of Burlington, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Darrin, on Sept. 28, 2011; her brothers and sisters; and her beloved golden retrievers, Magic and Maggie.
Julie's family encourages online condolence or sharing a story by visiting her obituary at www.vanhoe.com.
