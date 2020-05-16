February 23, 1964-May 15, 2020
PROPHETSTOWN — Julie D. Vaughn, 56, of Prophetstown, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the graveside service will be private. A drive-by visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, from noon-1 p.m. at Erie Cemetery. Funeral home staff will direct attendees on the route through the cemetery as you arrive. A video recording of the graveside service will be available after Tuesday by visiting Julie's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
Julie was born February 23, 1964, in Moline, the daughter of Vernon and Bonnie (DeWilfond) Pyse. She worked as a dispatcher at Markman Peat Inc. in Fenton, Ill. Julie enjoyed her many dogs, their small farm and old-fashioned gardening and canning.
Julie is survived by her “best guy,” Bobby Terry, Prophetstown; brothers, John Pyse, Erie, Jamie (Dessie) Pyse, Erie, Jeremy (Tarah) Pyse, Prophetstown; sisters, Diana Beck, Galesburg, Debbie Pyse, Falmouth, Ky., Jody (Dwayn) DeBow, Ripon, Calif.; daughter, Nicole Cruz, Rock Island; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, David McNeely, and a sister, Jeanne Pyse.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.