PROPHETSTOWN — Julie D. Vaughn, 56, of Prophetstown, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the graveside service will be private. A drive-by visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, from noon-1 p.m. at Erie Cemetery. Funeral home staff will direct attendees on the route through the cemetery as you arrive. A video recording of the graveside service will be available after Tuesday by visiting Julie's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.