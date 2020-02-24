November 25, 1949- February 22, 2020

ALPHA — Judy Robinson, 70, of Alpha, Ill., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Harvest Bible Chapel in Woodhull. The Memorial Service will directly follow the conclusion of the visitation at 7 p.m. Private burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in East Peoria will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be left to the Harvest Bible Chapel in Woodhull. The Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Judy was born on Nov. 25, 1949, in Peoria, Ill., to Floyd and Lucille Hall Snyder. She graduated from East Peoria High School in 1967 and attended Fort Wayne Bible College. On Nov. 12, 1977, she was united in marriage to Ron Robinson in East Peoria, Ill.

She was a surgical technician at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. Later, Judy was a licensed home daycare provider and then became a teacher's aide at AlWood schools, retiring in 2008.

Judy was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Woodhull.

She enjoyed quilting and watching her grandchildren.