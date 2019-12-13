January 19, 1954-December 12, 2019

MILAN — Judy F. DeSchepper, 65, of Milan, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial gathering will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Judy was born in Lepanto, Ark., on Jan. 19, 1954, a daughter of Benton and Beulah Sides Franks. She married Greg DeSchepper in 1970, with whom she had a son, Paul. They later divorced.

Judy worked as a program trainer for the ARC of the Quad Cities Area.

In earlier years, Judy was an avid bowler, having won several trophies. She loved dogs and enjoyed crocheting.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Paul (Dawn) DeSchepper, Moline; grandchildren, Ian and Hannah DeSchepper and Alex Roth; great-grandson, Quinten DeSchepper; and siblings, James (Linda) Franks, Sherrard, Mitchell (Kathy) Franks, Tennessee, and Melanie Alexander, Barstow, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sarah Darlene Mills.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.