× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 5, 1938-August 17, 2020

MILAN — Judy A. Ryckaert, 81, of Moline, formerly of Milan, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. A private Memorial Mass for Judy will be Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or to Milan Christian Food Pantry.

In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Judy was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in Moline, a daughter of Edward and Agnes (Hafner) Nyquist. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1956. She later graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1959. She married Harold Ryckaert on Jan. 30, 1960, in Milan. Judy worked as an industrial nurse at the John Deere Foundry in Silvis for 27 years, retiring in 1993. She had also worked as a school nurse and school bus secretary at Jordon Catholic School, Rock Island.

Judy was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and was a dedicated volunteer at the Milan Food Pantry. Judy and Harold were also former 4-H leaders of the Andalusia Indians.