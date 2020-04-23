× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith “Judy” Burd

November 23, 1949- April 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Judith “Judy” Burd, 70, of East Moline, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. The graveside can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ at 11 a.m. Monday.

Judy was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Moline, the daughter of Harry and Jacquetta (Richardson) Miller. She worked for the Roofers Local 32 RW&A.

She loved horses, watching Westerns and anything Harley Davidson.

Survivors include her son, Donald (Marisa) Burd, Milan; grandchildren, Ashley, Breanna, and Donald Jr.; and nephew, Jarad (Monica) Reynolds, Colona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vicki Baber.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Burd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.