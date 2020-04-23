Judith “Judy” Burd
Judith "Judy" Burd

Judith “Judy” Burd

Judith “Judy” Burd

November 23, 1949- April 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Judith “Judy” Burd, 70, of East Moline, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. The graveside can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ at 11 a.m. Monday.

Judy was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Moline, the daughter of Harry and Jacquetta (Richardson) Miller. She worked for the Roofers Local 32 RW&A.

She loved horses, watching Westerns and anything Harley Davidson.

Survivors include her son, Donald (Marisa) Burd, Milan; grandchildren, Ashley, Breanna, and Donald Jr.; and nephew, Jarad (Monica) Reynolds, Colona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vicki Baber.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

