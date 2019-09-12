August 2, 1959-September 11, 2019
MOLINE — Funeral services for Judith “Judi” Umbarger, 60, of Moline, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mrs. Umbarger died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Judi was born Aug. 2, 1959, in Anderson, Ind., the daughter of Arthur and Wilma (Branch) Brown. She married Kent Umbarger on Aug. 27, 1983, in Muncie, Ind. After her children were raised, she worked at Verdi Eye Clinic and then Eye Surgeons Associates. She considered her children and grandson her greatest accomplishment.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Kent Umbarger; children, Mary Umbarger, Springfield, Ill., Hannah Umbarger, Springfield, and Kristian Umbarger, Moline; grandson, Ryan Boyer, Springfield; brothers, Terry (Ginger) Rensel, Fla., R. David Brown, Anderson, and Steve (Julie) Brown, Westfield, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to the St. John's Endowment Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.