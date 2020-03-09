February 1, 1935- March 6, 2020
MOLINE-Judith Butts, 85, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Journey Care Hospice, Barrington, Illinois.
Services are 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline, with Rev. Dr. Wilfred L. Karsten officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church.
The former Judith Louise Johnson was born February 1, 1935, in Pana, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Bertha (Kellogg ) Johnson. She was raised by her paternal grandparents and aunt in Nokomis, Illinois. She graduated from Nokomis High School in 1952. She worked for Royal Neighbors of America for many years.
Judy is survived by three children, Kevin (Robin) Butler of Barrington, Illinois, Kendra DiPaola of Princeton, New Jersey, and Kathleen Downing of Troy, Michigan; grandchildren, Lauren, Karie, and David Butler, Marcus and Anna DiPaola, and Bryce and Peyton Downing; and a brother, Dennis (Karen) Johnson of Sullivan, Illinois.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Service information
11:30AM
4107 21st Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
10:30AM-11:30AM
4107 21st Avenue
Moline, IL 61265