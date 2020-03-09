February 1, 1935- March 6, 2020

MOLINE-Judith Butts, 85, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Journey Care Hospice, Barrington, Illinois.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Services are 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline, with Rev. Dr. Wilfred L. Karsten officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church.

The former Judith Louise Johnson was born February 1, 1935, in Pana, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Bertha (Kellogg ) Johnson. She was raised by her paternal grandparents and aunt in Nokomis, Illinois. She graduated from Nokomis High School in 1952. She worked for Royal Neighbors of America for many years.

Judy is survived by three children, Kevin (Robin) Butler of Barrington, Illinois, Kendra DiPaola of Princeton, New Jersey, and Kathleen Downing of Troy, Michigan; grandchildren, Lauren, Karie, and David Butler, Marcus and Anna DiPaola, and Bryce and Peyton Downing; and a brother, Dennis (Karen) Johnson of Sullivan, Illinois.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Judith Butts, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline

4107 21st Avenue

Moline, IL 61265 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Judith's Funeral Service begins. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline

4107 21st Avenue

Moline, IL 61265 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Judith's Visitation begins.