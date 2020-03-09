Judith Butts
February 1, 1935- March 6, 2020

MOLINE-Judith Butts, 85, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Journey Care Hospice, Barrington, Illinois.

Services are 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline, with Rev. Dr. Wilfred L. Karsten officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church.

The former Judith Louise Johnson was born February 1, 1935, in Pana, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Bertha (Kellogg ) Johnson. She was raised by her paternal grandparents and aunt in Nokomis, Illinois. She graduated from Nokomis High School in 1952. She worked for Royal Neighbors of America for many years.

Judy is survived by three children, Kevin (Robin) Butler of Barrington, Illinois, Kendra DiPaola of Princeton, New Jersey, and Kathleen Downing of Troy, Michigan; grandchildren, Lauren, Karie, and David Butler, Marcus and Anna DiPaola, and Bryce and Peyton Downing; and a brother, Dennis (Karen) Johnson of Sullivan, Illinois.

Service information

Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:30AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline
4107 21st Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline
4107 21st Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
