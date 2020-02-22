December 13, 1941-February 4, 2020

SEATTLE — Judith Ann “Judie” Romeo, 79, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at her home.

A Mass will be 10am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, she would prefer a donation to the Food Pantry of your choice.

Judie was born December 13, 1941 in Gainsville, FL, the first born daughter of Dr. Zachary and Mary Lou Romeo. Judie attended the Villa, St. Mary, Alleman and Northwestern University.

Over the years she had worked in Chicago and Washington D.C., but her last move was where she found her home-Seattle, WA where she once again exercised her journalism skills at Northwest Yachting, but her real passion was the Center for Wooden Boats. It was a perfect fit for her and her duties where as varied as her talents- unique and plentiful. She was an assistant to Dick Wagner, the founder of CWB and a good friend to her until his death in 2017. She continued to follow up on his projects until her sudden death.

Judie had a heart of gold and was one of the most generous and caring persons on the planet. She was always ready and willing to help anyone in need, and if you wanted something done right, she was the one to do it!