July 19, 1946-August 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Judith Ann Abbott, 73, Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Judith Pieper was born on July 19, 1946, in Rock Island, the daughter of Bruce and Norma (Smith) Pieper. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1964. Judy married James Abbott Sr. on Feb. 12, 1965, in Rock Island. He died April 8, 1995. Judy worked as a supervisor for MetroLab.
Survivors include her children, Tammie (Kent) Bance, Silvis, Theresa Abbott (Bob Pershley), Rock Island, James Abbott Jr. (Melissa Roberts), Sabula, Iowa, and Joni (Marcus) Nache, Silvis; grandchildren, Kassie, Makenzie, Shadow, Savannah, Adrian, Stephan, Haillee, Madison, Kelsey, Blake and Logan; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Ariah, Sebastian and AnnElise; her parents, Bruce and Norma Pieper, Rock Island; and siblings, Greg Pieper (Mary Stephen), Fish Creek, Wis., Christopher (Becky) Pieper, Davenport, David (Sharon) Pieper, Dillworth, Minn., Debbie (Larry) Wakeland, Blue Grass, Iowa, Kevin (Valorie) Pieper, Moline, and Bonnie (Robert) Warnock, Murray, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
