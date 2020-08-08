× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 1943-July 28, 2020

HENDERSON, Ark. — Judith Anderson-McCormick, age 77, formerly of Silvis, passed away on July 28, 2020, with her loving husband, Larry McCormick, by her side. Judy was born on May 12, 1943, in Beardstown, Ill., to Alfred and Opal Anderson.

She moved with her family to the Quad-Cities and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1961. Judy began her career with Modern Woodman, moved on to Deere & Co. and finally retired from Case I.H. in July 1993.

She married the love of her life, Larry McCormick, on Oct. 12, 1991. They lived for many years in Silvis and enjoyed bowling, fishing and traveling in their RV spending their winters in Texas, Arizona and Southern California. In August of 2001 they moved to Henderson, Ark., and into their dream home with a beautiful lake view where they spent many days boating and fishing on Lake Norfork.

Surviving Judy is her husband Larry McCormick; sons, Dale Herron (Ted), Andrew Volk (Summer), Paul McCormick; and daughter, Stephanie McCormick.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Opal Anderson; and siblings, Dale Anderson and Lynn Cantrell. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of the Ozarks. www.hospiceoftheozarks.org/ways-to-give