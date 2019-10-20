December 30, 1940-October 18, 2019
MINERAL, Ill. — Judith A. “Judy” Turner, 78, of Mineral, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Princeton. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mineral Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Freedom House, Western Bureau County Food Pantry or Mineral United Methodist Church, where she was a member.
Judith Gorey was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Vermont, Ill., the daughter of David and Anna (Burgett) Gorey. She married Alonzo “Lonnie” Turner Jr. on Jan. 15, 1961, in Kewanee, Ill. He died on March 24, 2017. Judy had been a waitress for many years at the Sauk Trail-Fort Annawan until its closing. She had later worked at Ace Hardware Distribution in Princeton until retiring.
Judy was an avid runner, having run many marathons up into her 60s. Judy had a great love for her family.
Survivors include three daughters, Diana (Jarrod) Loerzel, Germantown, Md., Michele Turner-Scott (Jay Scott), Neponset, and Becky (Brett) Gibson, Sheffield; a son, Alonzo C. Turner III (Jeffrey Johnson), Berwyn, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Kristopher, Kelli, Justin, Emali, Adam, Corrine, and Kenneth; eight great-grandchildren, Damon, Gavin, Haily, Zoey, Owen, Nolan, Parker, and Charlotte. Also surviving are five sisters, Nancy Payne, El Cajon, Calif., Shirley Kuster, Sheffield, Patti (Pat) Mirocha, Davenport, Sharon (Bob) DeWitt, Bettendorf, and Janice (Wes) Bengtson, Davenport; brothers, David (Alice) Gorey, Kewanee, John Gorey, Galesburg, and Joe (Lynn) Gorey, Christopher, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Muriel “Bootsie” (Dean) Schaefer, Urbana, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents, her husband and her beloved sister, Beverly Hensley, preceded her in death.
Condolences may be expressed in Judy’s obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.