November 14, 1928-March 28, 2020

MOLINE — Juanita W. Reinhart, 91, of Moline, passed away March 28, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, with family by her side. Private family services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline, and she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Kenneth O. Pearson, at Riverside Cemetery.

Juanita May was born in Boydsville, Ark., on Nov. 14, 1928, the daughter of Earl and Goldie (Johnson) Williams. She married at a young age to William T. Moore and had three daughters, Carolyn, Lynda and Jeannie. They divorced and she relocated to Moline where she was a lifelong resident. She married Kenneth O. Pearson on June 12, 1953, and had two daughters, Marilyn and Shelly. They were happily married until his death in 1974. In 1976, she married Richard Hearn until a car accident took his life. She was blessed to find love again with Gerald (Jerry) Reinhart. They were married on September 18, 1982, until his death in 2004.

She enjoyed snow birding to Arizona and Florida, RV camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. She was a past member of Oakwood Country Club, East End Club and Vikings. Juanita had an infectious smile and showed us how to be strong, self-assured women. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.