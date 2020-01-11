October 22, 1923-January 8, 2020

MILAN — Juanita J. Wheeler, 96, of Milan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home with her daughter, Anita by her side.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at New Life Baptist Church, 7780 W. Locust St. Davenport. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery following funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Juanita was born on Oct. 22, 1923, in New Boston, Ill., the daughter of Antonio and Maria (Delgado) Compas. She married Perry Wheeler on Sept. 19, 1941. Juanita enjoyed music, reading, gardening and mushroom hunting in the spring. She was a member of the Galva Senior Citizen Harmonica band that played at local facilities. Juanita also volunteered at the Pilot House in Kewanee, Ill. Juanita loved spending time with her family and friends.