March 8, 1935-September 17, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Juanita Delgado, 84, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Delgado died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Juanita Terronez was born March 8, 1935, in Moline, the daughter of Conception and Guadalupe (Ramirez) Terronez. She married Joseph Delgado in 1952 in Ogle County, Illinois. He died April 22, 1993. She worked as surgical nurse for Illini Hospital, Silvis, Ill., retiring in 1984. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Laurie Wright, Moline, Denise Delgado, Moline, and Julius (Celia) Delgado, Silvis; daughter-in-law, Brenda Delgado, Washington; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Jacinta (Martin) Cerda, Rock Island, and Mike (Elena) Terronez, Rockford, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Nathan Delgado; siblings, Pauline Medina, Matthew Terronez, Leonard Terronez and Julius Terronez.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.